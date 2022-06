PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted transit bail to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan till July 2 in three cases against him relating to PTI's 'Azadi March'.

CM Mahmood filed the plea seeking transit bail to avoid arrest in case he travels out of the province. He appeared before the court in person.

PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rasheed Khan held the hearing and accepted the plea.

More to follow...