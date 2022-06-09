 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari tying the knot TODAY?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 09, 2022

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari tying the knot TODAY?
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari tying the knot TODAY?

Britney Spears and her fiancé Sam Asghari are all set to tie the knot today as per reports.

The couple will get married in an intimate wedding ceremony in front of 100 people, TMZ reported.

The outlet also reported that the parents of the Toxic hit-maker, Jamie and Lynne Spears, and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears are not expected to be present at the ceremony. However, Britney’s brother Bryan will attend the affair.

A source close of the singer told the outlet that it is still a mystery who will give Spears away at the altar.

The Princess of Pop met her soul mate in 2016 on the set of her Slumber Party video and the singer made her relationship Instagram official in 2017.

The duo got engaged in 2021 and announced that they were expecting a kid together in 2022 but Britney lost the baby in a devastating miscarriage.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise praised for embracing his natural stature in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Tom Cruise praised for embracing his natural stature in 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Jennifer Lopez turns up glamour coefficient at 2022 Tribeca Film Festival ‘Halftime’ show

Jennifer Lopez turns up glamour coefficient at 2022 Tribeca Film Festival ‘Halftime’ show
Johnny Depp to appear in drug documentaries after defamation trial

Johnny Depp to appear in drug documentaries after defamation trial
Zendaya is ‘unsure’ of ever being a pop star due to ‘boundaries’

Zendaya is ‘unsure’ of ever being a pop star due to ‘boundaries’
Palace had ‘cunning tactic’ to avoid giving Netflix pictures of Queen

Palace had ‘cunning tactic’ to avoid giving Netflix pictures of Queen
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard ‘bloodied each other up’ for shocking reason: Insider

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard ‘bloodied each other up’ for shocking reason: Insider
Kourtney Kardashian 'annoyed' by 'The Kardashians' edits on Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian 'annoyed' by 'The Kardashians' edits on Scott Disick
Johnny Depp’s lawyer breaks silence on viral fist pump over Kate Moss mention

Johnny Depp’s lawyer breaks silence on viral fist pump over Kate Moss mention
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin spark frenzy with PDA-filled day date in NYC

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin spark frenzy with PDA-filled day date in NYC
Priyanka Chopra sends love to ‘Ms. Marvel’ cast, ‘representation matters’

Priyanka Chopra sends love to ‘Ms. Marvel’ cast, ‘representation matters’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'low key' UK return was 'really meant for Queen': Insider

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'low key' UK return was 'really meant for Queen': Insider
Khloe Kardashian’s sisters slam Tristan Thompson after bombshell infidelity expose

Khloe Kardashian’s sisters slam Tristan Thompson after bombshell infidelity expose

Latest

view all