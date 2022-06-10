 
pakistan
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

LHC directs police to stop harassing Dua Zahra's mother-in-law

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Lahore High Court. — LHC website
Lahore High Court. — LHC website

  • LHC wraps up petition filed by Dua's mother-in-law and brother-in-law. 
  • Petition had sought court to prevent police from harassing Zaheer's family.
  • Court directs police to stop harassment.

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) wrapped up the petition filed by Dua Zahra's mother and brother-in-law, directing the police to not harass Dua's mother-in-law. 

The petition was filed by Dua's husband Zaheer Ahmed's mother and brother, seeking the court to prevent the police from harassing them. 

The case was heard by Justice Tariq Saleem. During the hearing, Justice Tariq Saleem ordered the police to not harass Dua's mother-in-law.

SHC allows Dua Zahra to decide her fate

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had allowed Dua to decide where she wants to go, with her parents or husband.

In a three-page written order, Justice Junaid Ghaffar had said the court reached the verdict in line with the testimonies. "In light of all the evidence, this is not a case of kidnapping."

"...the alleged/minor Dua E Zahra Kazmi, pursuant to her statement on Oath and Age Certificate is set at liberty to decide as to whom she intends to reside and go along," the order had read.

