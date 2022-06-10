APML rebuts reports of ex-president Pervez Musharraf's death

Former president of Pakistan General (retired) Pervez Musharraf. — AFP/File

DUBAI: The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) — the political party established by former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf — on Friday rubbished the reports of his death.

According to APML, the ex-military ruler was taken back to his residence after three weeks of being admitted to the hospital. It also refuted news related to him being in critical condition or on a ventilator.

The circulating news regarding his death is not correct, it said, asking the public to pray for his speedy recovery.



The party said that Musharraf is being treated for amyloidosis at his home and his condition is stable.

Amyloidosis is a condition which is caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein in organs and tissues that prevents them from working properly.

Meanwhile, Musharraf's family said that he has not been shifted onto a ventilator and has been hospitalised due to a complication of his ailment (amyloidosis).

"Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the statement added.



It is important no note that the former Pakistani ruler is living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the last many years.

