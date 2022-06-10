 
pakistan
Friday Jun 10 2022
By
Web Desk

APML rebuts reports of ex-president Pervez Musharraf's death

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Former president of Pakistan General (retired) Pervez Musharraf. — AFP/File
Former president of Pakistan General (retired) Pervez Musharraf. — AFP/File

DUBAI: The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) — the political party established by former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf — on Friday rubbished the reports of his death. 

According to APML, the ex-military ruler was taken back to his residence after three weeks of being admitted to the hospital. It also refuted news related to him being in critical condition or on a ventilator. 

The circulating news regarding his death is not correct, it said, asking the public to pray for his speedy recovery.

The party said that Musharraf is being treated for amyloidosis at his home and his condition is stable. 

Amyloidosis is a condition which is caused by a build-up of an abnormal protein in organs and tissues that prevents them from working properly. 

Meanwhile, Musharraf's family said that he has not been shifted onto a ventilator and has been hospitalised due to a complication of his ailment (amyloidosis).

"Going through a difficult stage where recovery is not possible and organs are malfunctioning. Pray for ease in his daily living," the statement added. 

It is important no note that the former Pakistani ruler is living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the last many years.

More From Pakistan:

Tuba Anwar reacts to ex-husband's death

Tuba Anwar reacts to ex-husband's death
Imran Khan’s long march postponed till after Punjab by-elections: Pervez Elahi

Imran Khan’s long march postponed till after Punjab by-elections: Pervez Elahi
Cabinet gives nod to 15% increase in salaries of govt employees

Cabinet gives nod to 15% increase in salaries of govt employees
'I am in iddat from today,' says Dania Shah

'I am in iddat from today,' says Dania Shah

Long march: Imran Khan caused disorder in capital, police tell SC

Long march: Imran Khan caused disorder in capital, police tell SC
LHC directs police to stop harassing Dua Zahra's mother-in-law

LHC directs police to stop harassing Dua Zahra's mother-in-law
'Azadi March': Lahore’s ATC grants interim bail to 13 PTI leaders

'Azadi March': Lahore’s ATC grants interim bail to 13 PTI leaders
Karachi business community agrees to close markets at 8pm

Karachi business community agrees to close markets at 8pm
Coalition govt leaders show confidence in PM Shehbaz ahead of budget 2022-23

Coalition govt leaders show confidence in PM Shehbaz ahead of budget 2022-23
Aamir Liaquat's funeral prayers to be held shortly

Aamir Liaquat's funeral prayers to be held shortly

All eyes on budget 2022-23 as Pakistan struggles to revive economy

All eyes on budget 2022-23 as Pakistan struggles to revive economy
Explainer: Overseas Pakistanis' voting rights and its hurdles

Explainer: Overseas Pakistanis' voting rights and its hurdles

Latest

view all