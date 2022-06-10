Katy Perry receives key to Las Vegas city, ‘I have a lot of roots here’

Global pop star Katy Perry received her career’s biggest honor as she was presented with the key to Las Vegas.

While accepting the honor, the Roar crooner, 37, revealed that she has strong family connections to the famous city.

“I have a lot of roots here, and this just feels so natural to be here,” Perry said in her speech. “My aunt was a showgirl here, my grandma was a seamstress here, my dad grew up here and ended up being a chauffeur.”

“My parents met here and got married here,” she added. “So it’s only natural that I would be onstage here eventually.”

The Key to the City ceremony was held at the AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas.

For the event, the Firework singer dazzled in a figure-hugging lime green dress and matching open-toed heels.

She kept her dark tresses in a sleek top knot and finished her look with a glamorous pair of drop earrings.

Perry was presented with the key by Clark County commissioner Tick Segerblom and Resorts World President Scott Sibella and AEG/Concerts West Vice President John Nelson. Clark County also declared June 8 to be officially “Katy Perry Day.”