Friday Jun 10 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running into brick walls’ with the Firm

Friday Jun 10, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s attempts at reconciliation met with ‘brick walls’ on either side of the Firm.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen made this claim during his latest interview with Us Weekly.

According to Mr Andersen’s findings, “They went there hoping to mend fences and ran into a brick wall.”

He even noted how Prince Harry “was personally surprised” himself when attempting to make changes in his situation.

According to the expert, “I thought that there would be an opportunity for [Harry] to show up there to show the solidarity [and] the future of the monarchy.”

To make matter worse, “I’m sure they expected to have a warmer welcome than what they received.”

