Justin Bieber 'partially paralysed' after Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: See His Video Message

Justin Bieber has shared a shocking health update with his fans after cancelling latest singing gig!

Turning to his Instagram on Friday, the 28-year-old singer confessed that he is showing symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, causing him partial paralysis.

"Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on," he said. "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."



"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he continued before he winks his other eye. "I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

He continued: "I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them," he explained. "This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100% so that I can do what I was born to do."



"But in the meantime," he added as he tried to smile. "This isn't it. I got to get my rest on so that I can get my face back to where it's supposed to be," concluded Bieber.

The video messages comes after the singer backed out of his Justice World Tour, quoting he has a 'mysterious illness.'