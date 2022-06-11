 
Saturday Jun 11 2022
Ranveer Singh admires Virat Kohli’s acting skills in a BTS video

Ranveer Singh has recently expressed admiration for the Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s acting skills in a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video, shared on social media.

On Friday, Virat turned to Instagram to post a BTS video with his wife Anushka Sharma, where the couple could be seen goofing off in front of the camera.

In a few clips, the ace cricketer was donning a turban, looking neat and sharp, while Anushka was in her own element. 

The pair seemed to have fun with each other and their chemistry looked adorable.

In a caption, Virat wrote, “Some candid moments,” while tagging his wife on the post.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar was one of the first celebrities who reacted to the post and commented, “Best actor in a leading role male”.

The post was quick to garner 2.5 million likes and fans showered their love by dropping heart emoticons in the comment section.

One fan said, “They are awesome.”

Another user stated, “Killing it on-screen and off-screen always.”

Meanwhile, the couple is enjoying their vacations in the Maldives. 

