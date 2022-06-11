Shahid Kapoor expresses love to wife Mira Rajput: See here

Shahid Kapoor has recently expressed love for his beloved wife Mira Rajput Kapoor on social media.



On Friday, the celebrity’s wife turned to Instagram to share a photo of the “home-utilities” brand.

In a photo, Mira could be seen donning blue attire and looking stunning in her beautiful smile.

Adding to this, a table with fresh fruits and flowers was also seen in a photo, while she wrote, “An oasis to relax, unwind and really feel at HOME!” in the caption.

Interestingly, the Kabir Singh star took to the comment section and showered love for his wife on the post.

“No one is prettier,” he remarked.

Fans were excited to see the actor’s love for his wife on the post. One replied, “Yes … Mira is prettiest,” while another stated, “Cutest hubby”.



Meanwhile, the couple shares two kids including a daughter and a son.

On the work front, the actor is gearing up for his next venture with Ali Abbas Zafar.