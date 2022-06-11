 
Showbiz
Saturday Jun 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘natural and nice fit’ for ‘Brahmastra’: Ayan Mukerji

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘natural and nice fit’ for ‘Brahmastra’: Ayan Mukerji
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘natural and nice fit’ for ‘Brahmastra’: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji believes Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the perfect fit for his upcoming movie Brahmastra.

In an interview with Good Times, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani director said that he is excited to have the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor and her husband in the mythology-based fantasy trilogy.

The 38-year-old director told the outlet, “I guess a love story is there to talk about and the thing about Brahmastra that you won’t realise right away but I hope you will take away is, that in many ways, in its core, Brahmastra Part One is also a love story amongst being many other things.”

“And I guess that is a very natural and nice fit with Ranbir and Alia,” he added.

The movie, which will hit the theatres in September 2022, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles.

The trailer of the much anticipated film will be released on 15th June 2022. 

More From Showbiz:

Naseeruddin Shah bashes Bollywood Khans for their silence on BJP leaders’ blasphemous statement

Naseeruddin Shah bashes Bollywood Khans for their silence on BJP leaders’ blasphemous statement
Kareena Kapoor shares candid moment from Devotion OF Suspect X set

Kareena Kapoor shares candid moment from Devotion OF Suspect X set
Sara Ali Khan to be cast opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl ?

Sara Ali Khan to be cast opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl ?
Shahid Kapoor expresses love to wife Mira Rajput: See here

Shahid Kapoor expresses love to wife Mira Rajput: See here
Ranveer Singh admires Virat Kohli’s acting skills in a BTS video

Ranveer Singh admires Virat Kohli’s acting skills in a BTS video
Salman Khan survives assassination attempt after Lawrence Bishnoi sends sharpshooter

Salman Khan survives assassination attempt after Lawrence Bishnoi sends sharpshooter

Hrithik Roshan announces the wrap up of ‘Vikram Vedha’ as he praises Saif Ali Khan

Hrithik Roshan announces the wrap up of ‘Vikram Vedha’ as he praises Saif Ali Khan
Why ‘Kamli' songs are named after elements of nature? Sarmad Khoosat explains

Why ‘Kamli' songs are named after elements of nature? Sarmad Khoosat explains
Anushka Sharma takes a motherly oath to ‘carry’ daughter Vamika ‘forever’

Anushka Sharma takes a motherly oath to ‘carry’ daughter Vamika ‘forever’
Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry discloses breast cancer diagnosis: Watch

Bollywood actress Mahima Chaudhry discloses breast cancer diagnosis: Watch
Mathira gives her two cents on Aamir Liaquat being trolled online:’everyone made fun of him’

Mathira gives her two cents on Aamir Liaquat being trolled online:’everyone made fun of him’
‘Pregnant & Powerful’ Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold in THESE pictures

‘Pregnant & Powerful’ Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold in THESE pictures

Latest

view all