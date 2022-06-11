 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 11 2022
Jennifer Aniston slams social stars becoming famous for ‘doing nothing’

Saturday Jun 11, 2022

Jennifer Aniston believed that social media stars have effected actor’s work as they are becoming popular for “doing nothing”.

“The internet has really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous. This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean see Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those,” she said in a recent interview with Variety.

The Love Happens star commented, “I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different… more streaming services, more people.”

“You’re famous from TikTok. You’re famous from YouTube. You’re famous from Instagram. It’s sort of almost like it’s diluting our actor’s job,” lamented the actress.

We Are Millers actress recalled the time of her popular show Friends which gave her household name at that time.

She believed that the absence of social media at the height of the series popularity had “helped them keep their sanity”.

