Sunday Jun 12 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s revoked ‘all access’ pass to Firm ‘killing value’

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Sources warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are starting to lose what ‘little’ value they have without the ‘all access pass’ to the Royal Family.

An insider close to Express UK made this revelation during their interview with the outlet.

According to the inside source, “Americans, in general, are now aware they no longer have 'all access' passes to the higher reaches of British royalty. This is bound to affect their value.”

“All the creative content that was initially promised hasn't really materialized,” they also pointed out.

In light of that, “It's highly unlikely their deals will be renewed unless they can start producing some creative magic.”

