 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Rich Paul looks forward to being 'different dad' amid Adele's romance

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

Rich Paul looks forward to being different dad amid Adeles romance
Rich Paul looks forward to being 'different dad' amid Adele's romance

Rich Paul's recent interview has been creating a massive buzz as the sports agent seemingly dropped a major hint about his plans to have kids with Adele. 

The 40-year-old sports agent, who already has three children, talked about his experience of fatherhood during his conversation with E! News.

“As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough,” he said while revealing his plans for the future. "But now looking like an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad."

“Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye,” he continued.

"Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem,” Paul shared.

“You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad,” Paul added.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘in fall from grace’: Signs are there!’

Meghan Markle ‘in fall from grace’: Signs are there!’
Zayn Malik restores One Direction fans' hopes amid Liam Payne's swipe: Watch

Zayn Malik restores One Direction fans' hopes amid Liam Payne's swipe: Watch
Royal expert makes new revelations about Prince Harry and William’s feud

Royal expert makes new revelations about Prince Harry and William’s feud
Queen holding ‘secret' talks about Prince Andrew with senior royals: Details

Queen holding ‘secret' talks about Prince Andrew with senior royals: Details
Queen Elizabeth ‘reduced to tears’ at Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Details

Queen Elizabeth ‘reduced to tears’ at Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Details

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s revoked ‘all access’ pass to Firm ‘killing value’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s revoked ‘all access’ pass to Firm ‘killing value’
John Kani turns eye to modern South Africa

John Kani turns eye to modern South Africa
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell part ways again: 'They are better as friends'

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell part ways again: 'They are better as friends'
Selena Gomez wears a jumpsuit to Britney Spears’s ‘private’ wedding

Selena Gomez wears a jumpsuit to Britney Spears’s ‘private’ wedding
Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet sibling bond

Meghan Markle reveals Archie and Lilibet sibling bond
Johnny Depp’s former neighbor accuses actor of ‘spitting in my face’

Johnny Depp’s former neighbor accuses actor of ‘spitting in my face’

Latest

view all