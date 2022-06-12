 
entertainment
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘in fall from grace’: Signs are there!’

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle is currently in a fall from grace as Netflix ‘battens down the hatches’ and readjusts following their subscriber dip.

An editor and consultant for the Daily Mail, Andrew Pierce has made these accusations.

He issued the allegations in the Palace Confidential series and began by saying, “What does it say about the fall from grace of Meghan Markle?”

“This contract was signed, what, in 2020? It’s not even two years old they’ve realized already her celebrity is failing in the United States. She’s only got celebrity because she’s married into the British royal family.”

He also pointed towards a shift in strategy as Netflix might be coming to realize that Meghan and Harry are “not the investment” they “thought they were.”

