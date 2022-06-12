 
Cardi B talks negatives of fame: ‘My life’s not mine anymore’

Rapper Cardi B has just gotten candid about the downsides to fame and fortune.

The WAP creator got candid about everything in a collection of Twitter admissions.

While referencing some of the negatives, Cardi admitted, “One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money.”

Before fame and all that followed, “I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me.”

For those unversed, Cardi used to be a stripper before fame knocked on her door, and hasn't shied away from talking about its impacts on her life since day one. 

