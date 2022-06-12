 
pakistan
Sunday Jun 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Impossible for coalition govt to win next elections: Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 12, 2022

PTI Chairman and former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. — Reuters
PTI Chairman and former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. — Reuters 

  • Former premier Imran Khan says it would also be very difficult for current government to run an electioneering campaign.
  • He says PTI working in full swing for next polls.
  • Says PTI will approach the Supreme Court regarding passing of NAB laws.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday claimed that it was "impossible for the incumbent coalition government to win the next election". 

Speaking to a private TV news channel, Khan said that it would also be "very difficult for the current government to run an electioneering campaign", adding that on the other hand, the PTI was "working in full swing for the polls". 

Khan said that the government registered first information reports (FIRs) against members of the PTI following the party's "Azadi March" to Islamabad last month so that it could "throw anyone it wanted behind bars".

The former prime minister also criticised the Shahbaz Sharif-led government for passing the National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2022 on June 9, which had previously been returned by President Arif Alvi

Commenting on the development, Khan said that the PTI will "approach the Supreme Court soon".

Regarding the overall political situation of the country, the PTI chairman said that the entire nation was "looking towards the institutions to intervene and make things right."

Answering a question about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Khan said that the projects "had to be halted because of the coronavirus pandemic."

In response to another question regarding Pakistan's relations with the United States during PTI's tenure, Khan said that he enjoyed cordial ties with former US president Donald Trump, adding that Joe Biden's administration was "stuck in dealing with matters related to Afghanistan".

More From Pakistan:

PIA flight to leave tomorrow to bring Pakistanis stranded in Syria amid Israeli bombing

PIA flight to leave tomorrow to bring Pakistanis stranded in Syria amid Israeli bombing
Transit visas to help Afghan citizens complete paperwork for onward travel: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Transit visas to help Afghan citizens complete paperwork for onward travel: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Bilawal, OIC secretary-general discuss persecution of Muslims in India

Bilawal, OIC secretary-general discuss persecution of Muslims in India
FIA to launch probe against Moonis Elahi in money-laundering case: sources

FIA to launch probe against Moonis Elahi in money-laundering case: sources
COAS General Bajwa leads tri-service military delegation to China

COAS General Bajwa leads tri-service military delegation to China
Budget 2022-23 represents ‘significant improvement’ in several ways, says PM Shehbaz

Budget 2022-23 represents ‘significant improvement’ in several ways, says PM Shehbaz
Over 500 vehicles gutted in Karachi fire

Over 500 vehicles gutted in Karachi fire
PM wants authorities to be prepared ahead of heavy rainfall forecast for June end

PM wants authorities to be prepared ahead of heavy rainfall forecast for June end
Swat forest fires rage on, settlements at risk in Marghuzar

Swat forest fires rage on, settlements at risk in Marghuzar
Fawad taunts Marriyum Aurangzeb for playing Candy Crush 'all the time'

Fawad taunts Marriyum Aurangzeb for playing Candy Crush 'all the time'
Soldier martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan

Soldier martyred during exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan
Train gang rape: Suspects also filmed victim, investigation officer tells court

Train gang rape: Suspects also filmed victim, investigation officer tells court

Latest

view all