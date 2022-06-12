Ananya Panday drops UNSEEN pictures from Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Bollywod actress Ananya Panday left millions of her fans awestruck as she shared stunning pictures from Karan Johar’s birthday bash.



Taking to Instagram, the Liger actress shared a few pictures from KJo’s 50th birthday celebrations on the 25th of May.

The first click from the bash was a monochrome one and Ananya was a vision as she posed for a candid click all in the mood to shake her booty and groove.

In the other, Ananya just simply flaunted her sheer golden embellished gown with hair tied in a top-knot bun.



She could not control her happiness as she stood amidst disco lights.

Producer Karan Johar’s birthday party was a glitzy event attended by all Bollywood bigwigs.

Sharing the photos, Ananya captioned the post, “really hard to find a picture of me not dancing (tongue out emoji)”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya was last seen in the Shakun Batra film Gehraiyaan. She shared screen space with Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

She now has a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline including Liger and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Puri Jagannadh's Liger is a pan-India film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya.

Ananya also has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. It's written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Arjun Varain Singh. Singh is also directing the film.