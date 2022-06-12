 
Disha Patani leaves fans awe-struck with her stunning hairstyle: pictures inside

Bollywood diva Disha Patani often treats with her gorgeous pictures on social media.

Recently, the Baaghi 2 actor took to her Instagram and shared her look in a stunning hairstyle and netizens are in awe of her beauty.

Sharing the post, the 29-year-old actor wrote, “good hair day.”

In the photo, the Malang actor could be seen sitting in the car, basking in the glory of the sun.

However, Disha’s beautiful, wavy hair caught our attention.

Meanwhile, fans slid into the comments section and praised her unending beauty with a bunch of loveable emojis to her post.

While one fan wrote, ‘pretty’, another wrote, ‘gorgeous’.

