Demi Lovato debuts new single prior to the release of her new album this summer

Monday Jun 13 2022
Monday Jun 13, 2022

Demi Lovato has just shared a teaser for her highly-anticipated eighth album on social media. 

The singer shared a cover art of them in a mullet, totally rocking the punk style – which will also be the leading genre of their music from now on.

“The process of making this album has been the most fulfilling yet, and I'm grateful to my fans and collaborators for being on this journey with me," Lovato said in a press release.

"Never have I been more sure of myself and my music, and this record speaks that for itself. To my Lovatics who have been rocking out with me since the beginning and those who are just now coming along for the ride, thank you. This record is for you."

The leading single of the album, Skin of My Teeth, was released on June 10 paired with a haunting music video. This is their first song that got released after the star left rehab in January. A day prior, Demi Lovato also performed the single live on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The singer claimed on the show that this album is inspired by their real-life experiences. They exclaimed that they are very proud of this album since they wrote it all sober and clean.

