'When Bollywood is life': Watch Sania Mirza's latest dance video

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza dances in latest Instagram Reel. — Instagtam/Sania Mirza

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life.

In her latest video on Instagram, the tennis star partook in a trend and made a hilarious Reel.

Mirza begins the Reel with the song "Sway" by Michael Buble, but later on, she started grooving to the all-time famous song "Bole Chudiyan" from the Bollywood blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham — released in 2001.

The tennis star — wearing a pink jacket, black tee, and leggings — danced to the catchy tunes, thus delighting her fans.

“When you want to follow a trend but the Bollywood is in you and K3G is life,” Mirza wrote in the text insert on the video.



“When Bollywood is life,” Mirza wrote in the caption.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also commented on the video: "Wah kya baat hai mirchi."