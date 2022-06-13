 
Monday Jun 13 2022
Dwayne Johnson’s daughters give their dad a fresh ‘unibrow’ look

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has sent the internet into an emotional meltdown as he shared a glimpse of his daughters’ latest creative exploration.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, the Jungle Cruise star revealed the aftermaths of his daughters’ hilarious yet adorable prank.


He posted a video clip of himself lying in bed with a freshly drawn ‘unibrow’, ‘moustache’ and ‘goatee’ on his face, courtesy of his six and four-year-old daughters.

In the caption, the Red Notice actor detailed how it was difficult to lay still and pretend he was asleep while his daughters were drawing on his face.

“Yup, then this happened. It was quite the challenge to lay in bed this morning pretending to still be fast asleep while tiny footsteps come running in, giggling and whispering…then slowly but not subtly crawl on my bed - and proceed to draw on my face,” he wrote in the caption.

The Jumanji actor, 50, explained, “They’re 6 & 4 so when they draw they jab as hard as they can like they’re giving me a COVID test thru my face.”

“I thought they were finished until one says to the other, “let’s give Daddy a unibrow..” which they clearly proceeded to do and when they were done the 4 year old whispers “Oh My God” then they giggle and laugh like little devils and run out of the room,” he added.

“While unsuspecting grizzly bear daddy continues to sleep quietly in bed. Sunday morning,” he concluded.

Johnson shares his daughters, Jasmine, six, and Tiana, four, with his wife, Lauren Hashian, 37.

