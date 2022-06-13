‘Sidelining’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘choreographed’ plan by Firm

File Footage

Royal experts bash the Royal Family for ‘planning and executing’ a ‘callous’ plan against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Platinum Jubilee.



Royal author Christopher Anderson made this claim during his interview with Royally Us.

He pointed out the ‘callousness’ of the Firm’s plan and admitted, “The whole world was watching and waiting to see if fences would be mended, if the Sussexes got back together with the rest of the family.”

“From that standpoint, it was an unmitigated disaster,” he also added.

“It's hard to see how the Royal Family could've been any more callous towards the Sussexes. They were meticulously choreographed in every instant to be sidelined and marginalised.”

Before concluding the expert also added, “If Harry went to London's Jubilee celebrations hoping to mend fences, that didn't happen.”