Journalist reportedly picked up by unidentified men

Senior journalist Naeem Nazim. — Aaj News

KARACHI: A senior journalist working associated with Aaj News has reportedly been picked up by unidentified men from the city's Nazimabad area, Geo News reported Monday.

The missing journalist, identified as Naeem Nazim, was buying groceries near his house when the incident happened, the administration of the private news channel said, according to the report.

According to eyewitnesses, people in plain clothes arrived in a police mobile to pick Nazim up.

He worked as an assignment editor at the news channel.

