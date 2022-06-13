 
entertainment
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for model's testimony: reports

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for models testimony: reports
Kate Moss was unimpressed with Amber Heard’s call for model's testimony: reports

Kate Moss was reportedly not happy when Amber Heard's legal team called for the model's testimony in Johnny Depp's lawsuit.

During his conversation with New York Post, Depp’s close friend Josh Richman spilt the beans on the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s former ladylove’s reaction to mention in the court.

Richman said, “Her [Moss] goddaughter was like did Johnny Depp push you down the stairs? She was like ‘no.'”

Moss turned down Heard’s claims during her brief testimony as she said that Depp never abused her.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," she said.

"I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," added Moss.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘too entitled’: ‘Need titles stripped!’

Prince Andrew, Prince Harry ‘too entitled’: ‘Need titles stripped!’
Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee

Prince Harry saw’ the curtain come down’ on Royal future at Jubilee
Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'

Amber Heard faces backlash over her increased role in 'Aquaman 2'
Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’

Amber Heard’s team defends interview: ‘Johnny Depp did the same!’
Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’

Prince Andrew demands Princess Eugenie, Beatrice be made ‘working royals’
Amber Heard addresses ‘meme-ification’ of Johnny Depp trial

Amber Heard addresses ‘meme-ification’ of Johnny Depp trial
Why Britney Spears’ fans disagree with the caption of her latest post? Deets inside

Why Britney Spears’ fans disagree with the caption of her latest post? Deets inside
Prince William, Charles BLOCK Prince Andrew from attending Garter service

Prince William, Charles BLOCK Prince Andrew from attending Garter service
‘Sidelining’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘choreographed’ plan by Firm

‘Sidelining’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘choreographed’ plan by Firm
Prince Andrew gets angry over being blocked from big royal event?

Prince Andrew gets angry over being blocked from big royal event?
Kendall Jenner sparks split rumours from Devin Booker?

Kendall Jenner sparks split rumours from Devin Booker?

Latest

view all