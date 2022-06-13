 
Disha Patani gives sneak peek into her birthday celebrations: pictures inside

Bollywood sensation Disha Patani gave her fans a sneak peek into her 30th birthday celebrations and has taken the internet by storm.

The Baaghi 2 actress jetted off for a holiday, and since then, she has been sharing pictures and videos from the picturesque location on her Instagram stories from Barcelona, Spain.

Recently, the Malang actress took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of her special day.

In the first photo, Disha shared a selfie of herself flaunting her smile as she held a pink rose in her hand.

In the second photo, the actress shared a picture of a bouquet of pink & white flowers, and the last one featured a chocolate pastry with a candle on it.

Check it out:

Disha Patani gives sneak peek into her birthday celebrations: pictures inside

On the work front, recently, Disha joined the cast of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's movie Project K. The film is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Disha Patani gives sneak peek into her birthday celebrations: pictures inside

Apart from this, she is currently awaiting the release of Ek Villain Returns, which happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release.

Disha Patani gives sneak peek into her birthday celebrations: pictures inside

She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, which will hit the cinemas on 11 November 2022.


