 
Showbiz
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Tiger Shroff’s mom pens down SWEET birthday wish for Disha Patani, leaves internet in awe

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Tiger Shroff’s mom pens down SWEET birthday wish for Disha Patani, leaves internet in awe
Tiger Shroff’s mom pens down SWEET birthday wish for Disha Patani, leaves internet in awe

Bollywood sensation Disha Patani received the sweetest birthday wish from Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff and it’s too cute to handle!

Disha often makes it to the headlines with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger as the duo makes their fans go gaga over their pictures with each other or their social media banter.

Well, today as the Malang actress turns a year older, Tiger’s mom has taken to her Instagram handle to wish the actress in a special way.

In the first picture that Tiger’s mom shared, we can see her sitting beside Disha. Both the ladies look lovely in the selfie as they smile and pose for the picture.

In the next picture, yet again both the ladies flaunt the brightest of smiles and pose for the picture. 

Sharing these pictures, Ayesha wrote, “Happppppiest birthday disheshwar!! wish you the best year ahead!!” 

Disha took to the comments section and wrote, “Love you my aunty, to many more travels.”

On the work front, recently, Disha joined the cast of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone's movie Project K. The film is a pan-Indian movie and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Apart from this, she is currently awaiting the release of Ek Villain Returns, which happens to be the sequel to the 2014 release.

She also has Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna, which will hit the cinemas on 11 November 2022.

More From Showbiz:

Disha Patani gives sneak peek into her birthday celebrations: pictures inside

Disha Patani gives sneak peek into her birthday celebrations: pictures inside
Mahira Khan breaks fan’s heart, says ‘I’m taken’

Mahira Khan breaks fan’s heart, says ‘I’m taken’
Mahira Khan sends pulse racing with her sizzling photo shoot

Mahira Khan sends pulse racing with her sizzling photo shoot
Disha Patani leaves fans awe-struck with her stunning hairstyle: pictures inside

Disha Patani leaves fans awe-struck with her stunning hairstyle: pictures inside
Ananya Panday drops UNSEEN pictures from Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Ananya Panday drops UNSEEN pictures from Karan Johar’s birthday bash
Alia Bhatt flashes her million-dollar dimpled smile in latest snap

Alia Bhatt flashes her million-dollar dimpled smile in latest snap
Anushka Sharma’s gorgeous beach snaps from Maldives vacay sets internet ablaze

Anushka Sharma’s gorgeous beach snaps from Maldives vacay sets internet ablaze

Radhika Apte dishes on working with ‘Vikram Vedha' co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan

Radhika Apte dishes on working with ‘Vikram Vedha' co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan
Shah Rukh Khan felt NCB painted him and son Aryan as 'criminals' amid drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan felt NCB painted him and son Aryan as 'criminals' amid drugs case

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘natural and nice fit’ for ‘Brahmastra’: Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘natural and nice fit’ for ‘Brahmastra’: Ayan Mukerji
Naseeruddin Shah bashes Bollywood Khans for their silence on BJP leaders’ blasphemous statement

Naseeruddin Shah bashes Bollywood Khans for their silence on BJP leaders’ blasphemous statement
Kareena Kapoor shares candid moment from Devotion OF Suspect X set

Kareena Kapoor shares candid moment from Devotion OF Suspect X set

Latest

view all