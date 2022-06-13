Ranbir Kapoor feels ‘ NO MAJOR CHANGE post fairytale wedding with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s fairytale wedding to Alia Bhatt was nothing less than a dream.



The power couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14 this year surrounded by close friends and family members.

Now, in a recent interview with Dainik Jagran, Ranbir opened up on his life post his marriage with Alia and said, “There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments.

He further added, "The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali. When she comes back from London and my film Shamshera releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven’t realized that we are married.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra.