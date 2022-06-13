 
Showbiz
Monday Jun 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor feels ‘ NO MAJOR CHANGE post fairytale wedding with Alia Bhatt

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 13, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor feels ‘ NO MAJOR CHANGE post fairytale wedding with Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor feels ‘ NO MAJOR CHANGE post fairytale wedding with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor’s fairytale wedding to Alia Bhatt was nothing less than a dream.

The power couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14 this year surrounded by close friends and family members.

Now, in a recent interview with Dainik Jagran, Ranbir opened up on his life post his marriage with Alia and said, “There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments. 

He further added, "The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali. When she comes back from London and my film Shamshera releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven’t realized that we are married.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy drama Brahmastra

More From Showbiz:

Tiger Shroff’s mom pens down SWEET birthday wish for Disha Patani, leaves internet in awe

Tiger Shroff’s mom pens down SWEET birthday wish for Disha Patani, leaves internet in awe
Disha Patani gives sneak peek into her birthday celebrations: pictures inside

Disha Patani gives sneak peek into her birthday celebrations: pictures inside
Mahira Khan breaks fan’s heart, says ‘I’m taken’

Mahira Khan breaks fan’s heart, says ‘I’m taken’
Mahira Khan sends pulse racing with her sizzling photo shoot

Mahira Khan sends pulse racing with her sizzling photo shoot
Disha Patani leaves fans awe-struck with her stunning hairstyle: pictures inside

Disha Patani leaves fans awe-struck with her stunning hairstyle: pictures inside
Ananya Panday drops UNSEEN pictures from Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Ananya Panday drops UNSEEN pictures from Karan Johar’s birthday bash
Alia Bhatt flashes her million-dollar dimpled smile in latest snap

Alia Bhatt flashes her million-dollar dimpled smile in latest snap
Anushka Sharma’s gorgeous beach snaps from Maldives vacay sets internet ablaze

Anushka Sharma’s gorgeous beach snaps from Maldives vacay sets internet ablaze

Radhika Apte dishes on working with ‘Vikram Vedha' co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan

Radhika Apte dishes on working with ‘Vikram Vedha' co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan
Shah Rukh Khan felt NCB painted him and son Aryan as 'criminals' amid drugs case

Shah Rukh Khan felt NCB painted him and son Aryan as 'criminals' amid drugs case

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘natural and nice fit’ for ‘Brahmastra’: Ayan Mukerji

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt ‘natural and nice fit’ for ‘Brahmastra’: Ayan Mukerji
Naseeruddin Shah bashes Bollywood Khans for their silence on BJP leaders’ blasphemous statement

Naseeruddin Shah bashes Bollywood Khans for their silence on BJP leaders’ blasphemous statement

Latest

view all