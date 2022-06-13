Heritage Golf World Cup 2022: Rehman, Anwar quality for finals

Loco Services in partnership with Rumanza Heritage Golf World Cup 2022 conducted the first day and night exclusive golf event. — Loco Services/ Rumanza Heritage Golf World Cup

Loco Services in partnership with Rumanza Heritage Golf World Cup 2022 conducted the first day and night exclusive golf event in which players participated from all over the country.



Colonel Habib Ur Rehman and Air Cdr (retd) Tahir Anwar won their respective categories and confirmed their slots for the International Final at Mauritius in July 2022.



Rumanza Heritage World Cup 2022 had two handicap categories in the event; Cat-I with handicap 14 and below and Cat-II with handicap 15 and above.



Heritage Golf World Cup inspires corporate amateur golfers from around the world; it was started in 2014 and has more than 25 countries associated. The Heritage Amateur Golf World Cup provides a very ambitious and attractive concept. The vocation of the AGWC is to offer the opportunity to all players, whatever their level, to an international golf competition. It is also a unique moment to discover the power of golf as a universal language and to meet players united by the same passion, from the 4 corners of the world.



All players enjoyed the event at the Rumanza Golf & Country Club.

The club provides a tranquil and serene escape from the hectic pace of work and city life through a grand luxurious combination of modern and traditional design. Perfect management and vigilance provide an exceptional sense of security for the community, where you, your family, and your friends are all welcome.

The club not only has an 18-hole international standard golf course covering 270 acres, but another 295 acres comprising 4 canals, 2 canals, 1 canal, and 12 marla residential plots, as well as a mosque, commercial shops, parks, and a fire station. It is, in other words, a community within a community.

Rumanza is Asia's largest 18-hole 72-par golf course, with distinctive features.

Loco Services is putting in all the efforts for the promotion of corporate golf in the country. Its contributions are recognised well during the last few years, by getting multiple awards and recognitions on a global level.

Chairman Loco Services Wing Commander (retd) I N Khokhar commented: “Rumanza Heritage World Cup 2022 has concluded in a style. Without a doubt, Rumanza golf & Country Club is Pakistan’s best golf course. Every participant really enjoyed the event. Congratulations to the winners and best wishes for their participation in International Final at Mauritius.”