Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Khloe Kardashian puts her fit figure on display while posing for a video

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Khloe Kardashian showed off her incredible physique as she rocked a form-revealing bikini while preparing for a pool day.

The 37-year-old American TV personality put her killer curves on display while posing for the video, which she took while standing in a low-lit hallway.

Kim's sister apparently teased her ex as she shared a sizzling clip to her Instagram Story on Saturday afternoon. The media personality also wore a patterned cover-up that added a bit of pop to her look for her day in the sun.

Khloe's gorgeous blonde locks cascaded onto her shoulders and contrasted perfectly with the dark tone of her outfit. She also shared a shot of an inflatable-filled pool to her Instagram Story during the event.

