Tuesday Jun 14 2022
Australian columnist apologizes Rebel Wilson over reporting on her new relationship

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

An Australian newspaper has removed a gossip column about Hollywood star Rebel Wilson's new romantic relationship and the writer has apologized being accused of outing the actress.

The Sydney Morning Herald’s writer received backlash when it was revealed that he had told the Pitch Perfect actress he was planning to release a story on her new relationship.

Wilson, who has only dated men publicly, came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community on June 9 as she revealed her new partner was Lemon Ve Limon founder Ramona Agruma.

On Friday, the Hustle actress, 42, shared a picture of her with her new partner, saying she had found her "Disney princess".


Meanwhile, in the latest opinion piece, journalist Andrew Hornery has admitted his fault in unintentionally pressuring Wilson to reveal her sexuality before she was ready.

“I have learnt some new and difficult lessons from this and want to be upfront with you about the things I got wrong,” he began.

“I genuinely regret that Rebel has found this hard. That was never my intention. But I see she has handled it all with extraordinary grace,” he continued.

“As a gay man I’m well aware of how deeply discrimination hurts. The last thing I would ever want to do is inflict that pain on someone else.”

“My email was never intended to be a threat but to make it clear I was sufficiently confident with my information and to open a conversation,” Hornery added. 

“It is not the Herald’s business to ‘out’ people and that is not what we set out to do. But I understand why my email has been seen as a threat. The framing of it was a mistake.”

