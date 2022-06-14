Allegations against commission are 'baseless,' says ECP

Election Commission of Pakistan — The News

Election Commission of Pakistan strongly condemns and denies allegations by some political figures.

Says they have made sufficient arrangements for transparent polls in 20 constituencies across Punjab.

Adds that voters were moved to remote areas on purpose.

The Election Commission of Pakistan condemned and denied the allegations some political figures have been making against the commission, and deemed them as "baseless and untrue," Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to the commission, they have made sufficient arrangements for transparent polls in 20 constituencies across Punjab, just as they did for local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The commission also assured firm action against powerful individuals, with no discrimination.



The commission said that people are getting the idea that voters were moved to remote areas on purpose and that constituencies were changed, even though by-elections are being held in 20 constituencies in Punjab using the same voter lists and constituencies as before.



"The non-final electoral rolls have been placed in the display centres to ensure the registration of all the voters and the accuracy of the data," it said.

The Punjab Election Commission promised voters that the by-elections in 20 constituencies would be transparent and in compliance with the law and that no one should have any doubts about it. Those who violate the law will face legal action, the ECP statement said.



It is anticipated that in the future, all political parties will refrain from making such frivolous accusations, said the ECP.