 
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 14 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

Allegations against commission are 'baseless,' says ECP

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Tuesday Jun 14, 2022

Election Commission of Pakistan — The News
 Election Commission of Pakistan — The News 
  • Election Commission of Pakistan strongly condemns and denies allegations by some political figures.
  • Says they have made sufficient arrangements for transparent polls in 20 constituencies across Punjab.
  • Adds that voters were moved to remote areas on purpose.

The Election Commission of Pakistan condemned and denied the allegations some political figures have been making against the commission, and deemed them as "baseless and untrue," Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to the commission, they have made sufficient arrangements for transparent polls in 20 constituencies across Punjab, just as they did for local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The commission also assured firm action against powerful individuals, with no discrimination.

Related items

The commission said that people are getting the idea that voters were moved to remote areas on purpose and that constituencies were changed, even though by-elections are being held in 20 constituencies in Punjab using the same voter lists and constituencies as before.

"The non-final electoral rolls have been placed in the display centres to ensure the registration of all the voters and the accuracy of the data," it said.

The Punjab Election Commission promised voters that the by-elections in 20 constituencies would be transparent and in compliance with the law and that no one should have any doubts about it. Those who violate the law will face legal action, the ECP statement said.

It is anticipated that in the future, all political parties will refrain from making such frivolous accusations, said the ECP.

More From Pakistan:

Shahzad Akbar was working as a 'broker' for Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah

Shahzad Akbar was working as a 'broker' for Imran Khan: Rana Sanaullah
Persons in authority benefited from amendment in ECL rules: CJP Bandial

Persons in authority benefited from amendment in ECL rules: CJP Bandial
WATCH: Dua Zahra's father plans to take legal action against daughter's interviewer

WATCH: Dua Zahra's father plans to take legal action against daughter's interviewer

In maiden official visit to Iran, FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Tehran

In maiden official visit to Iran, FM Bilawal Bhutto reaches Tehran

PTI challenges ECP's verdict on reserved seats of PA

PTI challenges ECP's verdict on reserved seats of PA
Money laundering case: Why was PM Shehbaz Sharif granted bail?

Money laundering case: Why was PM Shehbaz Sharif granted bail?
Karachi weather update: Drizzle expected over next 24 hours

Karachi weather update: Drizzle expected over next 24 hours

Pakistan torch bearer of transgender rights worldwide

Pakistan torch bearer of transgender rights worldwide
In Jacobabad, mothers bear brunt of climate change

In Jacobabad, mothers bear brunt of climate change
US Ambassador Blome rejects Imran Khan's 'regime change' claim, calls for dialogue

US Ambassador Blome rejects Imran Khan's 'regime change' claim, calls for dialogue

Chances of Nawaz Sharif's homecoming even slimmer amid new UK COVID variant

Chances of Nawaz Sharif's homecoming even slimmer amid new UK COVID variant
Senior journalist reaches home after brief detention

Senior journalist reaches home after brief detention

Latest

view all