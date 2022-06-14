 
entertainment
Kylie Jenner 'on a mission to get strong again' after son's birth

Kylie Jenner recently opened up on her postpartum journey as the reality star gave fans a sneak peek into her journey to get strong again after welcoming her son earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a photo straight from her tough workout session as she flaunted her bare abs.

The 24-year-old wrote alongside the photo, “4 months postpartum. I have been dealing with tons of back and knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again.”

In another story update, Jenner posted a short clip of her working out as she wrote on the video, “NO DAYS OFF.”

Previously in March, Jenner wore her heart on her sleeves to talk about struggling “mentally, physically, [and] spiritually" just six weeks after giving birth to her second child.

“It hasn’t been easy for me, either,” she admitted. “It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that.”

