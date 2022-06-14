Prince William looks downhearted after rift with Palace over Andrew's move

Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William is unhappy after an argument with the Palace over his uncle Prince Andrew's shocking move, an expert has claimed.

The Duke of Cambridge attended the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday after a row over the Duke of York's public attendance.

The Royals took a "family decision" to limit Andrew's appearance on Garter Day to a lunch and investiture ceremony behind closed doors, a U-turn on the original plan which included him in the public procession.

Prince William reportedly had threatened to pull out of the ceremony if his disgraced uncle was allowed to take part. The move comes after the Telegraph reported Prince Andrew wanted his royal status "reinstated, recognised and respected".

"William cut a dour and rather miserable-looking figure at the Garter procession, with his body language suggesting he was almost determined to sustain an unsmiling expression despite the fact that Princess Anne and Charles and Camilla were all smiles and acknowledgement to the crowds," body language expert Judi James told the Mirror.

Prince Charles and William had reportedly lobbied the Queen to bar Andrew from participating in the big royal event.

