Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson turns head at JFK airport: pics

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson was papped looking classy at JFK airport in New York City on Monday.

The 24-year-old caught paps’ attention when she was heading to Los Angeles after attending Tony Awards 2022. The singer paid a tribute to her late father at the star-studded event.

Paris, joined by her brother Prince, introduced a performance by Myles Frost who won the prestigious award for playing her father’s character in MJ the Musical.

She chose to keep her look stylish yet comfy as the singer arrived at the airport. She wore a light-brown Gucci tee and a multi-layered hoodie.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

The singer tied her blonde hair in a messy ponytail and rocked black sunglasses while her light brown work boots proved to be the headline of her over look trendy look.



