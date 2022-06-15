Anushka Sharma lashes out at media house for sharing her daughter’s pictures again

Anushka Sharma slammed media house after they published her daughter Vamika’s pictures after she and husband Virat Kohli previously requested media not to post their little girl’s images online.

An online publication posted Vamika’s snaps featuring her when she returned with her parents from their recent vacation.

Reacting to the photo, the Zero actor commented, "Seems like times group knows what's better for kids than their parents themselves as they can't stop clicking and posting photos despite being requested repeatedly.”

“Learn something from other media houses and paparazzi," the actor added.

In January 2022, Anushka and Virat issued a joint statement requesting media houses to refrain from publishing their daughter’s images after her pictures from Newlands Stadium in Cape Town went viral.

"Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter," the statement read.

"We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us," it added.

Concluding their post, they wrote, “We would really appreciate if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published.”

"We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media," Anushka had told The Times of India before the incident.