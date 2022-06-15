 
sports
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
By
SDSports desk

ICC's ODI batters picks: Imamul Haq snatches No 2 ranking from Kohli

By
SDSports desk

Wednesday Jun 15, 2022

Pakistani international cricketer Imam-ul-Haq
Pakistani international cricketer Imam-ul-Haq

Just days after jumping a spot over India on the fourth position in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI team rankings, Pakistan has made its way to the first and second position in the ODI players ranking for batters.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has retained the first position in MRF's Tyres Rankings, while opener Imamul Haq has surpassed one of the best batters, Virat Kohli, to climb to the second best player on the ODI players' list.

The MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings has been updated after the Pakistan versus West Indies series, third Zimbabwe versus Afghanistan match and the first match between Sri Lanka and Australia, a statement issued by the ICC read.

Haq has moved up to take the second spot behind captain Babar Azam after a Player of the Series effort of 65, 72 and 62. This is the first instance of Pakistan batters grabbing the top two positions in the ODI rankings.

Meanwhile, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has also retained the fourth position in ICC's best ODI bowlers list, while India's Jasprit Bumrah ranks fifth and Afghanistan's Mujeebur Rehman ranks sixth.

Pakistan jump a spot over India after whitewash of West Indies

Whitewashing West Indies in the recently concluded home series in Multan helped Pakistan take the fourth position from India in the latest International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI team rankings.

The recent triumph earned Pakistan 106 points. However, India is just one point behind at fifth position with 105 points. Meanwhile, New Zealand rank first with 125 points and Australia rank second with 107 points on the ICC ODI points table.

More From Sports:

Mickey Arthur strikes back at Umar Akmal

Mickey Arthur strikes back at Umar Akmal
Moeen Ali ready to make comeback for Pakistan tour

Moeen Ali ready to make comeback for Pakistan tour
FIFA prepares to name 2026 World Cup host cities

FIFA prepares to name 2026 World Cup host cities
'Cricket unites Pakistan, England': British high commissioner in meeting with Ramiz Raja

'Cricket unites Pakistan, England': British high commissioner in meeting with Ramiz Raja
Sania Mirza's latest Instagram post leaves fans awestruck

Sania Mirza's latest Instagram post leaves fans awestruck
'King' Babar Azam wants World Cup glory to fulfil boyhood dreams

'King' Babar Azam wants World Cup glory to fulfil boyhood dreams
'When Bollywood is life': Watch Sania Mirza's latest dance video

'When Bollywood is life': Watch Sania Mirza's latest dance video
ICC ODI rankings: Pakistan jump a spot over India after whitewash of West Indies

ICC ODI rankings: Pakistan jump a spot over India after whitewash of West Indies
Dustbuster Shadab stars as Pakistan clinch clean-sweep of West Indies

Dustbuster Shadab stars as Pakistan clinch clean-sweep of West Indies
Pak vs WI: FIR registered against cricket fan for entering ground mid-match

Pak vs WI: FIR registered against cricket fan for entering ground mid-match
PCB celebrates Javed Miandad's achievements on birthday

PCB celebrates Javed Miandad's achievements on birthday
Pak vs WI: Pakistan eye ODI whitewash over West Indies today

Pak vs WI: Pakistan eye ODI whitewash over West Indies today

Latest

view all