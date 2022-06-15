Justin Bieber offers rare update on facial paralysis scare

Justin Bieber has just taken to social media and offered some insight into his facial paralysis scare.

The singer shared this update on Instagram Stories and it featured an in-depth overview of his current symptoms and even reassured die-hard fans of his continued improvement.

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I've been feelin. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

After offering some insight he also admitted, “He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms.”

“This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I'm facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME.”