Sarah Ferguson hints at remarrying ex lover Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has rushed to defence of her ex lover after he was snubbed by the royal family at the prestigious Garter Day procession in Windsor recently.



In an interview to Times Radio, Sarah said, “I will stand very firmly by Andrew.”

When asked if she would marry Prince Andrew again if she could go back in time, Sarah replied, “Oh, yes. He’s a very good and kind man. He’s a good man.”

She further said, “And that’s what I believe. We are divorced.”

Queen Elizabeth’s son Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson parted ways in 1996 after 10 years of their marriage.

The couple shares two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

She went on to say, she believed in cleaning "your side of the street" and that her former lover could be welcomed back into the fold though “honesty and integrity”.