Prince Andrew blasted for being ‘deluded’: ‘Unaware of public image!’

Prince Andrew has been called out by royal experts for his ‘completely deluded’ self-image.



Royal commentator Jennie Bond made this claim while speaking with GB News.

There, she was quoted saying, “The Queen is in such a difficult position here, isn’t she? And yes, she is the Queen, she has those responsibilities.”

“But she’s a mum and she loves her boy. She loves Andrew and they’re very close,” she added.

“He has been going frequently to see her at Windsor Castle because he lives nearby and he’s got no other duties to perform.”

“So he spends a lot of time with mummy and I think he’s been lobbying quite hard for some kind of measured return to public life.”

“He seems to be completely unaware of his public image. He’s always been rather an arrogant man, I have to say. He’s self-important, he loves his status and he wants his status back.”

“And I think he persuaded the Queen in some measure that he could make a modest return to some sort of public life. But other members of the family, particularly Prince Charles and William, are adamant that is not going to happen.”