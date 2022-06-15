 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 15 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘should see Netflix 10 different ways!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged by experts to remain ‘smart’ when it comes to Netflix deals.

Branding expert and professor, Cele Otnes made this claim while speaking to Express UK.

She explained to the publication, “If they were smart, they have some footage from London and their trips here that Netflix could see. Maybe just of them privately - that they haven't shown yet.”

“Because my concern with this whole deal they have with Netflix is that in this day and age we have seen all the stuff already.”

After all, “With social media, you can see it ten different ways.”

