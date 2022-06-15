PM Shehbaz Sharif commends oil tanker driver for risking life to save countless others

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif nominating Faisal Baloch for the conferment of Tamgha-e-Shujaat for his act of bravery. — Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while nominating Faisal Baloch for Tamgha-e-Shujaat, commended the oil tanker driver for risking his own life to save that of countless others.

“It was a pleasure to meet and nominate Faisal Baloch for the conferment of Tamgha-e-Shujaat for his act of bravery. A real-life hero, he risked his own life to save that of countless others,” tweeted PM Shehbaz while appreciating the driver for his selfless courage.

Head of Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms Salman Sufi had invited Faisal to Islamabad as a guest of honour for his bravery that resulted in saving many lives.



Last week, an oil tanker that was loaded with more than 10,000 litres of petrol caught fire at a petrol pump.

However, Faisal continued driving the vehicle for about two kilometres in a bid to save people's lives. His video went viral on social media which garnered a lot of praise from the public and many called him a "real-life hero".