Karan Johar dishes on his deepest regret in life: ‘Too late for me to find a life partner’

Karan Johar dishes on his deepest regrets of life: ‘Too late for me to find a life partner’

Karan Johar finally reveals that his deepest regret in life is not having a life partner in a recent interview.

In a conversation with Film Companion, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director dished on his regrets as he said that it is too late for him now to look for a love interest.

He told the publication, "I wish I'd focused on my personal life a little more. I don't think I have done that. As a parent, I feel very fulfilled today. And thank God I took that step, and I think I took that step five years too late. I wish I had done that even earlier.”

“But I feel that in all this relationship building, producer building, studio building, I let myself take a back seat in my personal life," the famed Bollywood director added.

KJo further went on to talk about how he never gave this part of his life the importance that it deserved at a “certain point in time,” adding, “Now I think it might be too late. I think it's perhaps too late for me to now find a life partner, and go to the mountains for a quiet holiday with or kind of have someone hold my hand at times.”

“I think what a life partner does for you-- a parent, a child, can never fulfill that aspect. I think that is reserved for your soulmate, your life partner, your relationship, or romance, or whatever it might be... I don't have that,” he continued.

“That's a vacant spot in my life and that's my deepest regret," KJo concluded.