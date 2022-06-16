 
Thursday Jun 16 2022
Prince William slammed for ‘petty’ Royal Family squabbles

Prince William blasted for his ‘petulant’ and ‘petty’ squabbles with the Royal Family “almost on a daily basis.”

The daughter of Lord Woodrow Wyatt, a close friend of the Queen Mother made this claim.

The revelations have been made in an interview with the Daily Mail.

There, she accused Queen Elizabeth’s children and subsequent heirs of not being up to the task and claimed, “The Queen’s heirs can’t hold it together.”

On one hand, “Charles thinks he’s the leader of the Opposition,” whereas “William is petulant and their family petty squabbles are in the papers almost daily.”

Before concluding she added a slam clap back and admitted, “This would not have happened on Prince Philip’s watch.”

