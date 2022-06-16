 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams breaks silence on her famous character and scene in hit show

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams breaks silence on her famous character and scene in hit show

Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in all eight seasons of hit fantasy show Game Of Thrones, has admitted she was “surprised” to discover that her character in the long-running drama was straight.

Reflecting on her time playing Arya in a new interview with Teen Vogue, the actor was asked for the first time she was surprised by her character.

“I guess it was probably in the final series where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” she said.

“I thought that Arya was queer, you know? So… yeah. That was a surprise,” she added.

Shortly after it aired, Maisie admitted she initially thought her much-talked scene with Joe Dempsie was a joke when she was first told about it.

“At first, I thought it was a prank,” she claimed. “I was like, ‘Yo, good one.’ And [the showrunners were] like, ‘No, we haven’t [sent hoax scripts out] this year.’ Oh fuck!”

When the scene received a somewhat mixed reaction, Maisie tweeted: “If you feel uncomfortable just know that my mother and my step dad and my 2 sisters and my 4 brothers have all probably watched this too ahahakillmeehehe”

