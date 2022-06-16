 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew to ‘make a mockery’ of Queen Elizabeth with ‘restoration’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 16, 2022

Prince Andrew to ‘make a mockery’ of Queen Elizabeth with ‘restoration’
Prince Andrew to ‘make a mockery’ of Queen Elizabeth with ‘restoration’

Royal experts warn Prince Andrew will make a complete “mockery” of the Royal Family, as well as the Queen.

An insider made this admission while speaking to the Telegraph.

There began by admitting, “The colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards was his most coveted title and he wants it back. Having remained a Counsellor of State, he also believes he should be included at royal and state events.”

“Most importantly for him is his status as an HRH and ‘Prince of the Blood’ and he feels that should be reinstated and his position recognised and respected.”

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson is ‘great guy’: Scott Disick

Kim Kardashian’s beau Pete Davidson is ‘great guy’: Scott Disick

Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial verdict was ‘unfair’? Juror speaks out

Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial verdict was ‘unfair’? Juror speaks out
Tom Hanks’ fans show concerns after actor’s hands ‘shakes’ at Elvis premiere

Tom Hanks’ fans show concerns after actor’s hands ‘shakes’ at Elvis premiere
Miles Teller shares Tom Cruise’s epic response to his medical emergency on ‘Maverick’ sets

Miles Teller shares Tom Cruise’s epic response to his medical emergency on ‘Maverick’ sets
Prince Harry ‘continuing’ Diana’s work with ‘hand grenades’?

Prince Harry ‘continuing’ Diana’s work with ‘hand grenades’?
Shakira to make major changes in her house after split from Gerard Pique

Shakira to make major changes in her house after split from Gerard Pique
Tom Hanks reflects on his Oscar-winning role in Philadelphia

Tom Hanks reflects on his Oscar-winning role in Philadelphia
Tom Cruise plans to celebrate his birthday with Prince William, David Beckham

Tom Cruise plans to celebrate his birthday with Prince William, David Beckham
Scott Disick showers praises over Pete Davidson: 'He’s so sweet'

Scott Disick showers praises over Pete Davidson: 'He’s so sweet'
Jennifer Lopez admits to 'losing herself' after divorce from Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez admits to 'losing herself' after divorce from Marc Anthony
Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox

Did you know? Matthew Perry once confessed his love for ‘Friends’ co-star Courteney Cox
Recruiter faces backlash for fake Johnny Depp, Amber Heard testimony ad

Recruiter faces backlash for fake Johnny Depp, Amber Heard testimony ad

Latest

view all