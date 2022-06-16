 
Concerns grow over Queen's health as she misses Royal Ascot for third day in a row

Queen Elizabeth has pulled out of Royal Ascot for the third day in a row, as she continues to experience episodic mobility issues.

The 96-year-old's absence from the event has left his fans worried about her health as some are paying for the monarch's sound health after it's revealed that she's still experiencing mobility issues and missed big event.  

The Queen did not reportedly watch her three runners - including Reach for the Moon.

Favourite Kyprios won the Gold Cup at Ascot as Stradivarius was denied a record-equalling fourth victory. The 13-8 shot, ridden by Ryan Moore for trainer Aidan O'Brien, prevailed from Mojo Star, with Stradivarius third in a thrilling tactical battle.

Stradivarius went widest of all under Frankie Dettori and closed late on but could not catch the victor. Meanwhile, two horses owned by the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee Year were runners-up for Dettori on Ladies' Day. 

Odds-on favourite Reach For The Moon was second to Claymore in the Hampton Court Stakes after Saga had been narrowly beaten by Thesis in the Britannia Stakes.

