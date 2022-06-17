Diplomatic ties between Pakistan, South Africa strained

As diplomatic ties between Pakistan and South Africa remain strained, both countries have imposed an unannounced ban on the transfer and registration of vehicles of each other's embassies, Geo News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the revenue department of South Africa has initiated a probe against the Pakistani embassy in connection with selling vehicles.

“Pakistani diplomats deployed in South Africa, have been charged with selling vehicles by importing in South Africa. Pakistani Ambassador to South Africa Mazhar Javed and former Deputy Ambassador Adnan Javed are also facing these charges,” said a well-informed source.

However, the Pakistani ambassador and diplomat vehemently denied the charges upon being contacted by Geo News.

In response to the allegation, the government of Pakistan has also imposed a ban on the registration and transfer of vehicles of the South African embassy.