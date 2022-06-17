 
entertainment
Friday Jun 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew struggles to accept 'no comeback', royals want 'new role' for him

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 17, 2022

Prince Andrew struggles to accept no comeback, royals want new role for him
Prince Andrew struggles to accept 'no comeback', royals want 'new role' for him

Prince Andrew is reportedly not taking no for an answer in a bid to get back to public life.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams notes that the Duke of York is keen on getting centre position in the monarchy.

He told Express.co.uk: “Andrew is in the background, though he is trying to arrange a comeback and it is getting him nowhere.

“He has to accept that, at 62, he has no future public role. The Royal Family have to create one for him, such as managing the royal estates.”

Prince Andrew, who was accused of sexual assault and settled a civil lawsuit earlier this year, reportedly wanted to attend the Garter Day ceremony, and had especially tried with the Queen to get permission to attend.

However, the royal family came to a joint decision to stop Andrew from taking part in the procession from Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel.

"He [Andrew] believes that he has now spent enough time away from the spotlight in the wake of the furore around his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and his pay-out to Virginia Giuffre," earlier reported Express.co.uk.

Earlier, a senior palace source told the Sunday Times: "Clearly at some point soon, thought will have to be given to how to support the duke as, away from the public gaze, he seeks to slowly rebuild his life in a different direction. 

More From Entertainment:

Amber Heard pokes Depp with bombshell evidence of 'death threats' from actor

Amber Heard pokes Depp with bombshell evidence of 'death threats' from actor
Kim Kardashian thoughts on Kanye West marriage: 'How did this last this long'

Kim Kardashian thoughts on Kanye West marriage: 'How did this last this long'
Kate and William's Windsor move likely to cause tension with Harry and Meghan

Kate and William's Windsor move likely to cause tension with Harry and Meghan

Shakira's sampathies lie with Prince William and Kate in dispute with Meghan and Harry?

Shakira's sampathies lie with Prince William and Kate in dispute with Meghan and Harry?
'Prince Harry not part of future that Prince William envisages'

'Prince Harry not part of future that Prince William envisages'
Ellen DeGeneres shares 'first and last' appearance of Kim Kardashian on her show

Ellen DeGeneres shares 'first and last' appearance of Kim Kardashian on her show

Eminem's new song is out now

Eminem's new song is out now

Take a look in the original ‘Top Gun’ house

Take a look in the original ‘Top Gun’ house
US rapper Ludacris replaces Lil Wayne at British music festival

US rapper Ludacris replaces Lil Wayne at British music festival

Kate Middleton warned over 'sitting down with politicians'

Kate Middleton warned over 'sitting down with politicians'
Queen used ex-government advisor to ‘keep an eye’ on Meghan Markle: Details

Queen used ex-government advisor to ‘keep an eye’ on Meghan Markle: Details
Britney Spears' 'distance' cryptic post leaves mom Lynne upset

Britney Spears' 'distance' cryptic post leaves mom Lynne upset

Latest

view all