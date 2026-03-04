Selena Gomez shares sweet story behind Taylor Swift's hidden tribute

Consider the Swiftie theories officially validated.

Five years after Taylor Swift dropped Evermore, Selena Gomez just confirmed what fans have suspected all along: Dorothea is about her.

“'Dorothea' is about me,” the Who Says singer shared on the March 3 episode of her husband Benny Blanco’s podcast Friends Keep Secrets.

“I feel like a lot of huge moments that were self-defining, from relationships to family to love to hate, all of it in between—we were figuring it out because I was 15 and she was 18.”

In other words? They were just teenagers with big dreams and even bigger feelings.

“We didn't really know what was going on,” she added. “We've never seen each other any differently. When I listen to it, I'm so impressed by how it's eloquently put.”



Back in 2020, when Evermore arrived, fans zeroed in on lyrics about “sellin’ makeup and magazines,” drawing a straight line to Selena’s beauty empire.

The singer-songwriter later described Dorothea as the story of “the girl who left her small town to chase down Hollywood dreams.”

Selena also revealed there’s an unreleased song called Family that Taylor wrote about them years ago. “It was just our story,” she said, recalling lyrics about believing in each other’s “stupid dreams.”

Fast-forward to today: stadium tours, blockbuster roles, and yes – engagements. (Taylor is currently engaged to Travis Kelce.)

“It’s absolutely unbelievable,” Selena said of their 17-year bond.