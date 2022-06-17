Karachi police file two cases after violence-marred NA-240 by-election

Security officials are checking voters at a polling station during the by-elections in NA-240 constituency held Karachi's Korangi area on Thursday, June 16, 2022. — S.Imran Ali/PPI Images

KARACHI: Police have filed two cases after one person was killed in the violence-marred NA-240 by-election, Geo News reported on Friday.

The cases have been registered at the Landhi and Korangi police stations.

At the Landhi police station, a case has been registered under terrorism and other clauses on the complaint of the presiding officer.

According to the first information report (FIR), 400-500 people belonging to a political party entered a polling station all at once.



The staff of the polling station were beaten up and election materials damaged, the FIR said.

When the ballot boxes were damaged, the police sprung into action, it added.

The case at the Korangi police station was registered on the complaint of a police officer and includes a riot clause.



According to the FIR, 20-25 men armed with sticks stood outside a polling station set up at a school.

The police raided the polling station, took five persons into custody and recovered sticks from them, the FIR said, adding that the polling process was then immediately resumed.



The people carrying the sticks tried to destabilise law and order, the police said.

Yesterday's by-election saw incidents of violence across the constituency, with one person belonging to the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) killed and several others injured — including ex-MPA Iftikhar Alam, who is also a member of the PSP.

The contest saw the participation of 25 candidates for the seat — a stronghold of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) — that fell vacant after the death of MQM-P MNA Muhammad Ali Khan this year on April 19.

MQM-P once again emerged victorious with a close margin of 65 votes against rival Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).



The MQM-P candidate, Mohammad Abubakar, secured 10,683 votes, while TLP candidate Shahzada Shahbaz bagged 10,618 votes.

Meanwhile, Muhajir Qaumi Movement candidate Syed Rafiuddin secured the third position with 8,349 votes, PPP Nasir Rahim got fourth place after bagging 5,240 votes, and PSP’s Shabbir Kaimkhani grabbed 4,782 votes to stand fifth.







